Moritz makes state

PIQUA — Clinton-Massie’s Michael Moritz finished third in the discus Thursday at the Division II Region 8 Track and Field Championship at Piqua High School.
The placement qualifies Moritz for next week’s state tournament at Pickerington North High School.
He’ll throw the discus at 10 a.m. June 4 at PNHS.
“I couldn’t have asked for anything else,” Moritz said following his competition. “It (making state) was definitely a goal. Very satisfied with my season.”
The top four in each event at the regional meet advance to the state meet.
Nora Voisey of Clinton-Massie and Emma Winemiller of Blanchester were both in the girls high jump competition.
Voisey finished tied for fifth, clearing 4-10. She placed sixth overall based on misses.
She negotiated 4-6 and 4-8 before passing at 4-9. Voisey made 4-10 on her second attempt, then missed all three tries at 4-11.
Winemiller cleared 4-8 but went out of the competition after suffering an apparent injury. She passed on her final attempt at 4-9.
The BHS junior made 4-6 on her first try then 4-8 on the second attempt.
Collin Swope joined Moritz in the boys discus. Swope had a best throw of 119-11.
Moritz fouled on his first throw of the competition but quickly rectified that misstep with a toss of 147-7 on his second attempt.
He the had throws of 139-7, 144-6 and 129-2 before fouling on his final attempt.
Taran Tyo of Versailles won the discus with a throw of 177-8.
