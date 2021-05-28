Heys 13th in 10,000 meters at Div. III national meet

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wilmington High School graduate Simon Heys finished 13the Thursday in the 10,000-meter run at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championship.

Heys, a sophomore at Wilmington College, crossed the finish line in 31.18.80, beating out Alex Glavin of Johns Hopkins University by just under two seconds. Jared Pangallozzi, of Johns Hopkins, won the individual national championship with a time of 29.55.42.

“Simon has been great all year, especially given this is really his freshman season in outdoor because he didn’t have a season last year [due to the COVID-19 pandemic],” WC head coach Ron Combs said. “I think that he will really benefit from this experience moving forward because now he knows he can run with the best in the country.”

Heys was one of four Ohio Athletic Conference individuals to run in the event. Alex Phillip (fifth) and Jamie Dailey (seventh) of John Carroll University to earn All-America honors while Hunter Moore of Otterbein University placed 16th.

Simon Heys, a Wilmington High School graduate, finished 13th in the nation in the 10,000-meter run Thursday. News Journal File Photo