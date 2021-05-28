Chappie earns WC’s top pitcher award

The Wilmington College baseball team had a pair of individuals on the All-Ohio Athletic Conference teams.

The baseball program also announced its team awards for the 2021 season.

Two newcomers, Jesse Reliford and Tyler Shaneyfelt, garnered honorable mention All-OAC honors while also earning two team awards. Reliford was named the team’s Most Valuable Player while Shaneyfelt, who goes by “Johnny”, was the team’s Newcomer of the Year.

Additionally, Luke Chappie earned the team’s Most Valuable Pitcher award while Caleb Scott was named the squad’s Best Practice Player.

“It’s always good to be recognized by the OAC,” coach Tony Vittorio said. “I hope this is only the start for the two freshmen. As for our team awards, I think we got it right as those who vote witness every practice and game.”

Reliford was one of the Fightin’ Quakers’ top offensive threats having led the team in batting average (.307), RBIs (26) and doubles (12). The Kettering native also carries a .923 fielding percentage in Wilmington’s middle infield, making 59 putouts with 72 assists and just 11 errors. The freshman also drew 16 walks and stole 10 bases.

Shaneyfelt was the other Quaker to hit over a .300 clip and led Wilmington in stolen bases as the freshman swiped 17 bags and was only caught four times. Shaneyfelt drew a team-best 23 walks and carried an on-base percentage of .425.

Chappie, a graduate of Clinton-Massie High School, led Wilmington’s pitching staff in innings pitched (60.0), wins (3) and ERA (6.00). Two of Chappie’s outings were complete-game victories in nine innings on the road, April 10 at Otterbein University and April 24 at John Carroll University.

Scott was Wilmington’s best power hitter in 2021, belting a squad-best three home runs to go along with nine doubles and a .416 slugging percentage. The Pataskala native played nearly all of the Quakers’ innings at first base, recording 262 putouts in the process.

Wilmington finished the 2021 season with an 11-27 overall record and a 10-24 mark in OAC play. The Quakers’ eighth-place finish marks the program’s highest finish in over a decade.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_BAS_wc8Chappie0402me.jpg News Journal File Photo