TROY — It took 31 years for someone to break the East Clinton girls 3,200-meter run record.

On Friday night, Carah Anteck set the record for the second time this season during the Division III Region 12 Track and Field Championship meet at Memorial Stadium.

Anteck was 12th overall but clocked an impressive 12:37.63 to establish the new EC mark.

Her previous record of 12:57.63 came in late April at the Huntington Invitational. It broke Ronna Inlow’s 13:12.26 set in 1990.