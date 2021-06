The Hurricane Summer Basketball Camp will be held at Fred Summers Court June 24-25.

The camp will include skills stations, team and individual competitions, awards and a camp T-shirt.

The camp is for players in grades 3-8 and will run 6 to 8 p.m. each day.

Cost is $20 per camper. Pre-registration final day is June 21. Register at https://bit.ly/HurricaneBasketballCamp2021.