WATA summer tennis schedule underway

The Wilmington Area Tennis Association summer schedule has returned for 2021.

All programming is held at the Wilmington High School Tennis Courts.

For more information email: wataprez@gmail.com; Facebook: facebook.com/watatennis; website: https://wata.jerseywatch.com; or Twitter: @tenniswata.

Adult Tennis (ages 18+)

Adult summer tennis program meet 6:30 p.m. Sunday nights. This fun and flexible league will match players with other players at different levels for quick matches that rotate often. Scores will be kept throughout the summer and prizes awarded to the top players. All levels are welcome. Price is $15 for the entire summer to cover balls and prizes.

WATA Tennis Academy (ages 5-18)

This program is the best way to get better at tennis for all levels. WTA meets Tuesdays and Thursdays this year.

White group is for beginners at any age, orange group is for intermediate players (MS-JV), black is for advanced (upper JV-varsity). All groups are pay as you go this year.

White Group ($10) – Tu/Th 9-9:45 a.m. developing players (mostly 10&U)

Orange Group ($15) – Tu/Th 9-10 a.m. intermediate players (mostly MS through JV)

Black Group ($20) – Tu/Th 10-11:30 a.m. advanced players (mostly HS varsity)

Private Lessons available by appointment.

There is no preregistration, just come when you can and pay as you go.

The WATA Summer Cup is for ages 11 to 18 and all players must be able to serve and keep score. Summer Cup is a youth match play program. WSC will meet 7 p.m. daily on June 22, 24 and July 6, 8, 20, and 22. Rain dates will be added if needed. Players will be randomly assigned both singles and doubles matches. Points will be earned for points won and tracked throughout the summer. Awards will be given at the end of the summer.

Players must be able to serve and know the basic rules, scoring, and etiquette before signing up for the Summer Cup. This program is matches only. Players looking for practice should sign up for WATA Tennis Academy or private lessons.

Beginning players should consider taking our WATA Tennis Academy White group to prepare for match play.