Top coach at EC volleyball camp

Steve Pike, the State University of New York Athletic Conference women’s volleyball coach of the decade, was the guest coach last week at the East Clinton volleyball camp.

In addition to coaching collegiately, Pike has worked with this USA National Volleyball Team, East Clinton’s Sarah Sodini said.

“We are absolutely honored to have Steve travel to our gym,” Sodini said. “This week was huge for us. We’re looking forward to using the tools he gave us to be successful this fall.”

Front row: Jordan Collom, Savannah Tolle, Trinity Bain, Ava Mess, Sydney Beiting, Makayla Seaman, Taylor Barton

Middle Row: Lydia Kessler, Cheyenne Reed, Megan Hadley, Aubrie Simpson, Hadlie Clark, Isabel Creek, Kinzey Debord, Michaela Pollock, Shelby Bosier

Back row: Anna Malone, Jillyan Kiarn, Lauren Runyon, Libby Evanshine, Jozie Jones, Coach Pike, Kelsi Lilly, Hayley Mess, Kami Whiteaker, Lauren Stonewall, Eryn Bowman, Abbi Reynolds