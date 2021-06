The Clinton-Massie boys youth basketball camp was held June 2-4 at the Lebanon Road gym. There were two sessions. There were 50 campers in the grades 3-6 session and 22 campers in the grades 7-9 session, CM coach Steve Graves said. Graves said the current coaching staff and players “provided great enthusiasm daily while engaging with the youth campers.” The Massie coach said Pittser Family Eye Care was the main sponsor for the summer camp.

