A night golf event will be held Saturday at Harmon Golf Club.

Checkin begins at 6 p.m. with dinner at 8 p.m. Play is set to begin at 9 p.m.

Price ($45 non members, $35 full members) includes greens fees, cart fees, prizes, two beverages, two glow balls and dinner.

Call 513-934-3433 to sign up for the event.