Clinton-Massie graduate Michael Moritz earned Academic All-Ohio honors this season, according to the Ohio Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches.

To be eligible for the honor, a student-athlete must be a sophomore, junior or senior; have accumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher; and be a state meet qualifier.

Moritz finished 16th overall in the OHSAA Division II Track and Field Championship discus competition this past Saturday.

