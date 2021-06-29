Todd returns to lead WC lacrosse program

WILMINGTON – Garyck Todd, a 2016 Wilmington College graduate and former men’s lacrosse player, has been named the college’s new head men’s lacrosse coach.

“I’m happy to welcome Garyck back to campus as our head men’s lacrosse coach,” WC athletic director Terry Rupert said. “Alongside a great career at the high school level, Garyck was here at the start of this program and is the right person to lead it now. He’s going to hit the ground running.”

Todd returns to Wilmington from Pickerington Central High School where he served as head varsity boys’ lacrosse coach since 2018 and defensive coordinator the year prior. He was responsible for game planning, scheduling and budgeting for the program, which competes in one of the most competitive conferences in the state of Ohio. The Tigers finished the 2021 season with a 11-7 overall record, marking the second consecutive season the program achieved a winning record.

In four years, 30 of Todd’s student-athletes garnered all-conference honors while 20 went on to play college lacrosse. All four teams he coached at Pickerington Central achieved a team grade point average of 3.2 or higher.

Todd was a four-year member of the Fightin’ Quakers’ men’s lacrosse team and part of the first recruiting class by Domenic Marzano, who is now the coach at fellow Ohio Athletic Conference member Capital University. Todd helped lead Wilmington to a 9-7 record, the program’s first winning season, as a junior and achieved two conference victories as a senior.

“It’s an honor to be chosen to lead the men’s lacrosse program at Wilmington College,” said Todd, who graduated with a dgree in business administration. “As an alumnus, coming back to the place that gave me and my family so much is a privilege that most don’t get to pursue. Thank you to Dr. Trevor Bates and Dr. Terry Rupert for sharing in the belief that Wilmington College is a special place filled with special people. It’s great to be home, and I cannot wait to get started.”

While a student at Wilmington, Todd spent two summers as a youth lacrosse camp director as part of an internship. There, he planned and implemented daily lacrosse camps for those ages 7-12.

