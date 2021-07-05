Lewis leads WC’s newest Athletics Hall of Fame class

WILMINGTON — After a year hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Wilmington College is pleased to recognize five individuals who will be inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame this year.

Dick Weidner (Class of 1968), Katie Streck (Class of 2008), John Creech (Class of 2010), Callen Martin (Class of 2010) and Bud Lewis (Head Men’s Soccer Coach 1975-2017) will be enshrined into the college’s Athletic Hall of Fame in a ceremony as part of Homecoming Weekend on Sept. 17-19.

These individuals will officially become members of the college’s Athletics Hall of Fame during an induction brunch on Sept. 18, part of Homecoming Weekend.

Weidner was a two-sport standout at the college in football and track/field. A four-time All-conference selection in football, Weidner played both ways, serving as running back/wide receiver on offense and defensive back on the other side of the ballplaying for both Don Pinhey and Gary Banks. He was voted team MVP as a sophomore. A five-time All-conference selection in track/field, Weidner ran the 100-yard, 220-yard and 440-yard dashes and broke two school records in a home meet with Bluffton University in the spring of 1967.

Streck, a four-time All-Ohio Athletic Conference selection including two first-team honors, was a member of two OAC championship teams and appeared in two NCAA Div. III women’s basketball tournaments. An All-American has both a junior and a senior, Streck is third on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,629 career points as well as being in the top 10 in career rebounds (714), field goal percentage (50.7), three-point percentage (36.7) and free throw percentage (84.5).

Creech, a four-year member of the swim program, was a seven-time All-OAC selection and one of three individuals in OAC history to win the same event (200-yard butterfly) four consecutive years. A 2010 Clyde Lamb Award winner, Creech held five program records upon graduation, where he earned Magna Cum Laude honors. Creech was featured in Sports Illustrated’s “Faces in the Crowd”.

Martin is the most decorated individual in Wilmington College women’s track/field history. A seven-time All-America sprinter, Martin garnered four All-America honors in outdoor events and three in indoor events. At the 2010 NCAA Div. III Women’s Track & Field Indoor Championship, Martin became the fifth Fightin’ Quaker to claim an individual national championship, crossing the finish line of the 55-meter dash in 6.98 seconds.

Lewis, coach of the Wilmington men’s soccer team for 43 seasons (1975-2017), is one of 16 NCAA Div. III coaches to achieve 500 career victories, 506 to be exact. In the NCAA era (1991 to present), eight of Lewis’s teams won conference championships. Five squads qualified for the NCAA Div. III men’s soccer tournament with three of those teams (1996, 2000 and 2004) reaching the “Sweet 16” round.

Additionally, Lewis guided WC through a change in national affiliation (NAIA to NCAA Div. III) as well as multiple conference changes (AMC to independent to HCAC to OAC).