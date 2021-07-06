Vittorio sets WC baseball staff for 2022 season

Wilmington College baseball coach Tony Vittorio has his coaching staff set for the upcoming 2022 season.

David Steele joins the staff from nearby Waynesville High School to serve as pitching coach as well as coordinating the strength and conditioning duties of the program.

“David is a great addition to our program as he brings extensive pitching as well as strength and conditioning knowledge that will help our players become the best they can be. His passion and energy for developing players is outstanding,” Vittorio said.

Jared Mitchell will work with the Fightin’ Quakers’ infielders as well as on hitting and baserunning while Daniel McCarty will be the catching coach and serve as recruiting coordinator. Mitchell and McCarty were with WC last season.

“I am extremely excited about the return of Jared and Daniel to our coaching staff and feel comfortable about their extended roles within our program,” the WC head coach said. “Their experience within our program and knowledge of the game of baseball will be valuable to our program.”

A native of Kettering, Ohio, Steele has been the head coach at Waynesville High School the past two years.

Steele spent his time playing baseball at the University of Rio Grande as a pitcher and infielder. He was nominated as an all-conference pitcher and also won the all-conference Gold Glove Award. After college, Steele went on to play professionally as a pitcher where he was nominated as an All-Star participant in the Independent League.

Mitchell is a 2019 graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University with a sports management degree. He played collegiately at the University of the Cumberlands and at Lebanon High School, where he was a first team All-Greater Western Ohio Conference honoree and a member of three GWOC South championship teams. He has coached the previous two summers as an assistant coach for the Bo Jackson Blacksox as well as being a hitting instructor for John Sullivan Hitting.

McCarty comes to Wilmington from Henderson, Nev. where he had extensive experience with developing youth baseball players. He is also known for his motivational and inspirational skills.