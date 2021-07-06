Alkermes wins Harvest of Gold by 2 strokes

The Alkermes 2 team had a 52 and won the 14th annual Harvest of Gold golf tournament at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The team of Joe Cordy, Eric B, Greg Wilkinson and Duane Sowers edged out the BuckStrong team of Stephen Harris, Lawrence Curtis, Jerry Cowin and Jarett Patton by two strokes.

Other teams included were:

• 54: You-Turn Discovery Drug Docket: Tim Rudduck, Ron Rudduck, Bill Peelle, Kyle Rudduck

• 56: The 4 Amigos: Fred Ertel, Mike Kees, Willard Self, Kirk Reynolds.

• 60: AMES: Shane Young, Tom, Tim, Bill Keim.

• 61: ATSG 1: Boone Treifz, Craig McKenzie, Chris Brown, Kyle Murphy.

• 61: The Queens Team: Mary Kay Vance, Wanda Shively, Margie Eads, Chris Poe.

• 64: Alkermes 1: Tim Holland, Jeff Baldwin, Nathan Moore, Tim Elmore.

• 66: ATSG 2: Madyson Rieder, Catherine Rettich, Kati McFarlane, Lisa Green.

• 71: BMBC: Zack Williams, Adam Hall, Justin Prather, Ben Brown.

The hole winners were Tom Burchnga (longest drive), Madyson Rieder (longest putt made) and Fred Ertel (closest to pin).

Margie Eads won the 50/50 raffle and returned the gift to Harvest of Gold.

Silver sponsors were Alkermes and ATSG. Bronze sponsors were Deer Brook Properties, Ames, Phil and Vicki Snow, LT Land Development, You-Turn Discovery Drug Docket. Monetary donations were made by Bill Peelle and the Presbyterian Church women’s group.

Hole sponsors were CMH Regional; Peelle, Lundy & Clifton Realtors; Buckley, Miller, Wright & Raizk Attorneys; Wilmington Savings Bank; Bob Groves Tire Service; Fox Towing & Trucking Service; McDonalds: Rombach & 68 (The Ison Family); Wilmington College; Southern State Community College; CC Laundromat Libraries (Wilm-Sabina-Blanchester); Bush Auto; Donatos Pizza; Wilmington Eagles Auxiliary 1224; Fall Creek Friends.

Gifts and Raffle donations by Quail-Tee Design; RL Carriers; Walmart; Southern State CC; First Financial Bank; Tiara Harris; Marque V. Jones; Pastor Scott Latimer; John Gray; Kroger; Merle Norman; Tin Cap; Red’s Hall of Fame/Museum Voucher; Donatos Pizza; Pastor Kurtis Summerville; Harvest of Gold.

Kerry Steed of Generations Pizzeria along with grill masters Kurtis and Daniel Summerville were in charge of the lunch. Quali-Tee Design presented the plaques while Scott Latimer and Tiara Harris were event photographers. Other volunteers were Taija, Sanai and Yvonner. Randall Davis of the Elks Golf Course and his staff prepared the course while Bob Vanzant was in charge of hospitality.