Let’s play golf for Clinton County Habitat for Humanity

It’s time to register for the Habitat for Humanity’s 25th annual golf outing scheduled for Friday, July 30. The venue is the Snow Hill Country Club and the luncheon will start at 11:30 a.m., with tee-off at 1 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the annual golf outing was cancelled in 2020. It is back on for this year as a fundraiser to help raise money for building two new homes in Wilmington.

Prizes will be awarded to the four teams with the lowest scores. The first three teams will receive rounds of golf.

Hole sponsorship is the same as two years ago at $125, and the team entry fee has not changed either remaining at $300. Team entry and hole sponsorship is $400.

This outing is critical to the group’s charitable efforts to build affordable, energy-efficient homes in Clinton County. Golfers are assured of a great game of golf and the satisfaction of contributing to a local organization that ensures new homeowners the opportunity to live in a simple, reliable home and contribute back to society as taxpaying owners.

Many are mistaken to think that our Habitat gives away free homes. Qualified families and individuals who meet the program’s requirements will repay the no-interest loan to the Habitat for Humanity organization. As the demand for affordable housing increases in the Clinton County area, Habitat is taxed with rising building supply costs that must be reflected in the cost of the loan.

The homeowners’ payments, combined with charitable contributions, allow the group to continue to build new homes for the next deserving homeowner. Most homes cost about $100,000 even with the trained volunteers donating their time and talents to build these homes. These homes are valued around $175,000.

The group is working on a home on Hawley Avenue in Wilmington, and hope to start their second home for the 2021 year on Clinton Street in Wilmington. This will be their 43rd and 44th home built since starting in Clinton County in 1995.

The Habitat ReStore is open for business on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. It is located on 1032 West Main Street near Houston’s Heating and Air Conditioning in Wilmington. The Restore has new and gently used household, hardware, lawn and garden supplies, and is manned by volunteers or partner families who help the organization.

For more information about the outing, contact Wendell Compton at 937-684- 7324 or email wcompton2@frontier.com .

