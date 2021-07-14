CM grad Lindsey receives Walker Memorial Award

Clinton-Massie graduate Craig Lindsey was presented the Bill Walker Memorial Award by the Greater Cincinnati Athletic Trainers Association.

But this award meant so much more to Lindsey than most.

Walker mentored Lindsey when the young trainer was fresh out of Wright State University.

After 28 years at Moeller High School, Lindsey has earned the respect of his peers.

The award honors someone who exhibits high moral character, has contributed to the athletic training community, is a positive role model for others and actively promotes athletic training.

As noted by the GCATA Twitter account, Walker was a leader, friend, mentor and colleague to many in the Cincinnati Athletic Community. He was well known locally for his tenure as the head athletic trainer at the University of Cincinnati for many years, where he mentored countless numbers of athletic trainers, athletes and students. His positive impact on the community is still seen today.

Lindsey earned his B.A. in Physical Education and Health from Berea College in 1992. In 1994, he completed the Athletic Training curriculum from Wright State University. In addition to his duties at Moeller High School, Craig also serves as the Lead Athletic Trainer for Beacon Orthopaedics, where he works extremely close with Director of Outreach Josh Clarke.

Lindsey is a member of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association, Ohio Athletic Trainers’ Association, and the Greater Cincinnati Athletic Trainers’ Association. He serves as an Approved Clinical Instructor for the following Athletic Training Programs: Mt. St. Joseph University, University of Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky University and Wright State University; which provides high school internship opportunities for their athletic training students.​

Craig and his wife, Robin, reside in Hebron, Ky., with their children Austin and Ashlee.