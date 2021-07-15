Massie still has Week 1 football opening

Clinton-Massie still has an opening Week 1 for a varsity football opponent.

Athletic director Bennie Carroll said at this time the 2022 schedule is full but with the Covid-19 shortened season in 2020, holes were left in the 2021 slate. Columbus St. Francis DeSales slots in Week 4 this year.

Clinton-Massie defeated Kettering Alter 42-32 in the first game of the five-week regular season last year.

Carroll said he and football coach Dan McSurley have pretty much resigned themselves to a nine-game regular season. Massie would prefer to have a home game in Week 1 because there are only three other games at Frank Irelan Field on the current schedule.

“Financially it hurts by not having another (home) one,” said Carroll.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-1.jpg