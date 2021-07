The Clinton County Special Olympics Track and Field Championship will be held Sept. 17 at Barbour Memorial Field on the Blanchester Locals Schools campus.

The opening ceremony is set for 7 p.m. with events to follow at 7:15 p.m.

Concessions will be available. Admission is free.

For more information, contact Josh “Eddie” Adkins at 937-382-7519, ext. 1353.