4 MMA legends at Clinton-Massie Aug. 7

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) legends Mark Coleman, Rich Franklin, Matt Brown and Matt Hamill will be Clinton-Massie High School Aug. 7 to help raise money for “Champions Do Overcome” Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Clinton-Massie wrestling along with Park’s Taekwondo and MMA Fitness of Loveland will be hosting the event that will include seminars on MMA, grappling, wrestling and striking.

Doors will open 8:15 a.m. with admissions and raffle signup.

A photo and autograph session will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The kids seminar is 9 to 11 a.m. with the adult seminar 11:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Participants will be instructed by all four fighters.

Cost is $95 for kids 12 and under ($75 for Park’s TKD members) and $135 for adults 13 and up ($100 for Park’s TKD members).

Seminar T-shirts are $15. The first 75 signups receive a free T-shirt. Raffle tickets are being sold for a chance to win a pair of MMA gloves signed by the four fighters.

