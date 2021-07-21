Posted on by

4 MMA legends at Clinton-Massie Aug. 7


News Journal

Muscular Mixed Martial Arts athletes fight in professional ring. Boxer attacks the opponent and strikes.

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) legends Mark Coleman, Rich Franklin, Matt Brown and Matt Hamill will be Clinton-Massie High School Aug. 7 to help raise money for “Champions Do Overcome” Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Clinton-Massie wrestling along with Park’s Taekwondo and MMA Fitness of Loveland will be hosting the event that will include seminars on MMA, grappling, wrestling and striking.

Doors will open 8:15 a.m. with admissions and raffle signup.

A photo and autograph session will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The kids seminar is 9 to 11 a.m. with the adult seminar 11:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Participants will be instructed by all four fighters.

Cost is $95 for kids 12 and under ($75 for Park’s TKD members) and $135 for adults 13 and up ($100 for Park’s TKD members).

Seminar T-shirts are $15. The first 75 signups receive a free T-shirt. Raffle tickets are being sold for a chance to win a pair of MMA gloves signed by the four fighters.

News Journal