The Burton, Hale & Vogel Legacy Foundation is hosting its 3rd annual golf outing Sept. 25 at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Registration and lunch will start at 11:45 a.m. with a shotgun start to play set for 1 p.m.

All proceeds from the event return to the community through the four areas of outreach the Burton, Hale & Vogel Foundation has built its pillars of success on — scholarships, support for military veterans, support for first responders, and philanthropic ventures – all serving Clinton County.

The foundation has raised more than $20,000 in its two previous outings and is looking to have a record year, but can’t do it without the community’s help. Cost of the outing is $75 per player. Hole sponsorships are $100. There will be split the pot, raffles and prizes.

Sign up can be completed online at bhvlegacyfoundation.weebly.com.

