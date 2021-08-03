8-under 28 wins weekly senior outing at Elks

With an eagle on No. 2 the team of Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross and Jeff Watkins won the Senior Golf League outing Tuesday at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners also had birdies on Nos. 1, 4, 6, 7, 8 and 9 and finished with an 8-under par 28.

The rest of the field:

-28: Doggie Anderson, Gary Bishop, French Hatfield, Jim Luck.

-30: Rocky Long, Gerry Schultz, Steve Olinger, Jim Hannah.

-30: Dave Miller, John Philp, Fred Stern.

-32: Gary Newbry, D Bullock, Bob Kemp.

-33: Dave Doyle, Cliff Doyle, Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner.

-33: Jim Doak, Bob Vanzant, Jack Carson, Bruce Barrett.

-33: Mike Gross, Carl Wright, Herb Johnson.