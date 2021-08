Tony Lamke recorded the third hole-in-one of his career Tuesday at Majestic Springs Golf Club.

Playing with Jim Bradshaw and Butch Hooper, Lamke aced the 125-yard No. 14 hole using a 9-iron.

“I would be the first to admit these are very lucky shots but also very exciting,” Lamke said.

The previous two hole-in-ones for Lamke also came at Majestic Springs — the first on No. 7 in 2008 and the second on No. 3 in 2020.