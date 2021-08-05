6-under 29 sits atop Community at Elks

The team of Mike Hubbell, D Bullock and Bob Vanzant had a 6-under par 29 Thursday and won a playoff in the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners birdied No. 13 to claim the top spot. They also eagled No. 17 while carding birdies on Nos. 10, 11, 14 and 15.

The runnerup team of Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross and Jeff Watkins parred No. 13 but had an eagle on No. 11 and birdies on Nos. 10, 14, 15 and 18.

The rest of the field:

-30: Gerry Schultz, Jack Carson, Jim Doak.

-30: Rocky Long, Jim Luck, Heather Fryman, Jeff Fryman.

-33: Rusty Smethwick, Herb Johnson, Mike Gross, Carl Wright.

-33: Gary Newbry, Pete Fentress, Bob Kemp, Ron Freelander.

-33: French Hatfield, Mark Hess, John Philp.