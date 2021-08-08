Freshmen lead CM golfers to win at Buckeye Hills

GREENFIELD — Led by a pair of freshmen, the Clinton-Massie boys golf team won the Sharp Invitational Thursday at Buckeye Hills Country Club.

Owen Goodwin shot a 40 to lead the Falcons.

Garrett Wahl of Washington Senior was tournament medalist with a 38.

Andy Steed was second for the Falcons with a 41 while Ethan Johnson came in with a 42. Logan Miller carded a 48 and Cam Morgan shot a 49.

“It was nice to see how well the young guys played after losing three senior,” CM coach Phil Larrick said. “It was also nice to start the year 9-0.”

In the team standings, the Falcons were on top with a 171.

Washington was runnerup with a 173 and Hillsboro was second with a 176. McClain and Clermont Northeastern had 183s. The rest of the field was Chillicothe 197, Jackson 207, Whiteoak 214, Wellston 215 and Fairfield 229.