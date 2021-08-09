2021 Clinton County girls golf preview

Clinton-Massie has won three straight SBAAC girls golf championships.

That run will be in question as the Falcons graduated the top five golfers, including first-team players Taylor Anderson and Abby Schneider.

Lilly Middleton was the clear top golfer in the league last season and the WHS senior returns in her bid for two in a row.

Blanchester

The trio of Regan Grogg, Zoey Hupp and Danielle Bolser return to the Blanchester High School girls golf team.

Jamey Grogg is the head coach of the girls golf team. He said the trio must improve their short game, inside 50 yards and around the green, to improve their individual scores.

There will be times the trio will play on the boys team when girls matches are not being contested.

Clinton-Massie

The is big turnover on the Clinton-Massie girls golf team this season.

Five of the top six players on a third-straight league championship team have graduated.

Also, SBAAC American Division coach of the year Tim McGraw has turned over the reins to Jimmy Brady.

Coach Brady said none of the players on the team have earned golf letters at Clinton-Massie. They are Sierra Kinney, Kaden Kimple, Lauren Edwards and Kaylene Gale.

Massie was 27-2 last season and earned a berth in the district tournament by finishing fourth in the sectional.

Brady says his team needs experience but is willing to learn and work at something new. His hopes for his players is to make them life-long golfers and improve each day.

East Clinton

The East Clinton girls golf team will have a new coach in 2021. Kyle Miller takes over the program from Brian Carey, who is now the EC athletic director.

Four of the five golfers for the Lady Astros last season were sophomores or freshmen. Maggie Matthews was the only senior on the team.

As practice started, the team was made up of Gretchen Boggs, Madison Frazer, August Morgan and Kamille Helsel.

Wilmington

Lilly Middleton is the torch-bearer as the top golfer in the SBAAC. She has one more step to take, though, coach Pat Black said.

Getting Middleton to qualify for the state tournament.

Middleton has taken a leadership role with the team, Black said, getting players to work together in the summer months.

WHS had one senior on the team last season, Rachel Lowe.

Katie Murphy, Carsyn Curtis and Reagan Reece were underclass players and return in 2021. Murphy was a second-team All-SBAAC golfer last year.

Middleton had a 38 stroke average last season and will look to up her game in 2021.

Newcomers to the program are Zoey Moore and Abbi Battrell, said Black.

“I like that we have great returning players and a couple good additions,” said Black, in his fourth year as head coach.

Wilmington, fourth in the SBAAC last season, needs to improve its consistency to contend for a league championship this fall.

The Wilmington High School girls golf team, from left to right, Katie Murphy, Lilly Middleton, Abbi Battrell, Reagen Reese. Team member Carsyn Custis was not present for the photo. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_GLF_wilmgirls-1.jpg The Wilmington High School girls golf team, from left to right, Katie Murphy, Lilly Middleton, Abbi Battrell, Reagen Reese. Team member Carsyn Custis was not present for the photo. Submitted Photo

2021 Girls Golf Preview