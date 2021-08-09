CM has strong day on the links against BHS

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie had a strong day on the links Monday in a match with Blanchester at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

The Falcons had a 160 team total. Blanchester had just two golfers.

Andy Steed of CMHS was the overall medalist with a 37, a two-over par score on the 2,749 yard layout.

Owen Goodwin gave Massie a strong 1-2 punch with a 38 while Logan Miller had a 42 and Ethan Johnson shot a 43.

Bryce Bandow had a 52 and Andrew Osborn shot a 54 for the Wildcats.

The two teams will play 9 a.m. Wednesday at Eagles Nest Golf Course in the SBAAC Preseason 18-hole tournament.