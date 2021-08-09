Woods leads Astros in spring, summer shooting seasons

Led by Colton Woods, the East Clinton High School Clay Target Club had a busy Spring and Summer competing in the areas of skeet, trap and 5-stand as part of the Ohio State High School Clay Target League.

Woods earned top individual honors in the conference along with top skeet honors in the conference and top honors for skeet and trap at the state shoot.

The season started in April and concluded in May. Each member had to complete 10 rounds of either skeet, trap or 5 -stand with scores summited electronically. All scores were then calculated at the end of the season to determine conference standings. Skeet and trap compete on a state level; 5-stand competes on a national level.

This is the first year for 5-stand in this league and East Clinton was the only Ohio School.

Spring 2021 conference results are as follows:

Skeet – Team results

1st – North Ridgeville High School 220

2nd – East Clinton High School 170

Skeet individual accomplishments for East Clinton:

Top Shooters overall

1st -Colton Woods 22.4 average

5th- Brody Fisher 18.8 average

Averages are based on a 25-shot round.

Skeet individual accomplishments by gender for East Clinton:

Top Males

1st Colton Woods 22.4 average

Tied for 3rd – Brody Fisher 18.8 average

5th – Owen Roberts 18.1 average

6th – Carter Carey 16.9 average

9th – Cameron Ferguson 16 average

10th-Nick Gates 14.4 average

Top Females

3rd – Madi Frazer 15.9 average

Trap – Team results

1st – Alexander High School 733.5 points

2nd – Highland High School 626 points

3rd – Trimble High School 563.5 points

4th – Nelsonville-York High School 555 points

5th – East Clinton High School 453 points

6th – Adena High School 399 points

Trap individual accomplishments for East Clinton:

Top shooters overall

Tied for 4th – Colton Woods 24 average

Averages are based on a 25 shot round.

Trap individual accomplishments by gender for East Clinton:

Top males

4th -Colton Woods 24 average

Top females

19th – Madi Frazer 19 average

5-stand – team results

1st – Connellsville Area HS (Pa) 191.5 points

2nd – Keystone Clarion North HS (Pa) with 97.5 points

3rd – Porter HS (Tex) with 50 points

4th – East Clinton HS with 48.5 points

5th – Pleasant Hill HS (Ore) with 28.5 points

The state shoot for skeet and trap was held June 19 in Delaware, Ohio at the Blackwing Shooting Center. This is a four-round 100 clay event to determine state rankings. Results for East Clinton were:

Skeet

1st place team – North Ridgeville

2nd place – East Clinton

Top overall individual was Colton Woods – East Clinton 91-100.

2nd place High score novice male – Conner Beitusch 62-100

1st place high score junior Varsity female – Madi Frazer 67-100

2nd place high score junior varsity male – Brody Fisher 75-100

3rd place high score junior varsity male – Cameron Ferguson 70-100

1st place high score varsity male – Colton Woods 91-100

Trap

1st place high score varsity male – Colton Woods 96-100

The National shoot for 5-stand was held virtually in mid June. Results were:

2nd place high score novice male – Aaron Rolfe 59-100

Members of the East Clinton Clay Target Club, during competition at the June 19 state shoot, are, from left to right, Cameron Ferguson, Colton Woods, Gabe Stewart, Preston Dixon, Aaron Rolfe, Nick Gates, Mitchell Ellis, coach Bruce Warren, Conner Beitusch, Brody Fisher and Madi Frazer. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_SHO_ECskeet.jpg Members of the East Clinton Clay Target Club, during competition at the June 19 state shoot, are, from left to right, Cameron Ferguson, Colton Woods, Gabe Stewart, Preston Dixon, Aaron Rolfe, Nick Gates, Mitchell Ellis, coach Bruce Warren, Conner Beitusch, Brody Fisher and Madi Frazer. Submitted Photo