Woods leads Astros in spring, summer shooting seasons

Led by Colton Woods, the East Clinton High School Clay Target Club had a busy Spring and Summer competing in the areas of skeet, trap and 5-stand as part of the Ohio State High School Clay Target League.
Woods earned top individual honors in the conference along with top skeet honors in the conference and top honors for skeet and trap at the state shoot.
The season started in April and concluded in May. Each member had to complete 10 rounds of either skeet, trap or 5 -stand with scores summited electronically. All scores were then calculated at the end of the season to determine conference standings. Skeet and trap compete on a state level; 5-stand competes on a national level.
This is the first year for 5-stand in this league and East Clinton was the only Ohio School.
Spring 2021 conference results are as follows:
Skeet – Team results
1st – North Ridgeville High School 220
2nd – East Clinton High School 170
Skeet individual accomplishments for East Clinton:
Top Shooters overall
1st -Colton Woods 22.4 average
5th- Brody Fisher 18.8 average
Averages are based on a 25-shot round.
Skeet individual accomplishments by gender for East Clinton:
Top Males
1st Colton Woods 22.4 average
Tied for 3rd – Brody Fisher 18.8 average
5th – Owen Roberts 18.1 average
6th – Carter Carey 16.9 average
9th – Cameron Ferguson 16 average
10th-Nick Gates 14.4 average
Top Females
3rd – Madi Frazer 15.9 average
Trap – Team results
1st – Alexander High School 733.5 points
2nd – Highland High School 626 points
3rd – Trimble High School 563.5 points
4th – Nelsonville-York High School 555 points
5th – East Clinton High School 453 points
6th – Adena High School 399 points
Trap individual accomplishments for East Clinton:
Top shooters overall
Tied for 4th – Colton Woods 24 average
Averages are based on a 25 shot round.
Trap individual accomplishments by gender for East Clinton:
Top males
4th -Colton Woods 24 average
Top females
19th – Madi Frazer 19 average
5-stand – team results
1st – Connellsville Area HS (Pa) 191.5 points
2nd – Keystone Clarion North HS (Pa) with 97.5 points
3rd – Porter HS (Tex) with 50 points
4th – East Clinton HS with 48.5 points
5th – Pleasant Hill HS (Ore) with 28.5 points
The state shoot for skeet and trap was held June 19 in Delaware, Ohio at the Blackwing Shooting Center. This is a four-round 100 clay event to determine state rankings. Results for East Clinton were:
Skeet
1st place team – North Ridgeville
2nd place – East Clinton
Top overall individual was Colton Woods – East Clinton 91-100.
2nd place High score novice male – Conner Beitusch 62-100
1st place high score junior Varsity female – Madi Frazer 67-100
2nd place high score junior varsity male – Brody Fisher 75-100
3rd place high score junior varsity male – Cameron Ferguson 70-100
1st place high score varsity male – Colton Woods 91-100
Trap
1st place high score varsity male – Colton Woods 96-100
The National shoot for 5-stand was held virtually in mid June. Results were:
2nd place high score novice male – Aaron Rolfe 59-100