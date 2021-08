GREEN TOWNSHIP — Beavercreek edged Wilmington 347 to 369 Monday at Snow Hill Country Club in the season opening golf match for the Hurricane.

Braydon Conley led the Hurricane with an 89, posting a 44-45.

Corrick DeBoard followed with a 91, 46-45, while Tommy Halloran had a 92 (50-42).

Also scoring for Wilmington was Dylan Cole with a 97 (51-46).

Playing but not scoring was Devon Snyder with a 98 (52-46) and Braydon Black with a 99 (51-48).

Luke Grilloit of Beavercreek was medalist with an 81.