Astros runnersup to Knights at Little Miami Invitational

MORROW — East Clinton finished second to Kings Monday in the Little Miami Invitational golf tournament at Bel-Wood Country Club.

The Knights had 308 while the Astros followed with a 340. Little Miami was third with 349. Harrison had 394 and Goshen shot 464.

“First match of the year on a new course, the team fared well with the windy conditions,” EC coach Mike Deters said. “It’s a good experience for them, to get ready for the league preview on Wednesday at Eagles Nest.”

Nathan Ellis had an 87 for the Astros. Andrew Sharp of Kings was match medalist with a 76.

Austin Kmatz had a 103 and Mitchell Ellis shot a 117. Aiden Walker had a 123 to round out the EC four-player effort in the opener.