Middleton tops SBAAC girls golf field

GOSHEN — In a bid to repeat as SBAAC girls golf player of the year, Lilly Middleton started on the right foot Monday with match medalist honors in the SBAAC Preseason 18 girls golf tournament at Eagles Nest Golf Course.

Middleton shot a 75, besting a pair of Goshen golfers by 18 and 19 strokes respectively.

The Warriors, however, took team top honors with a 406 while Wilmington came in at 423.

Regan Grogg and Zoie Hupp of Blanchester both had 115s while Madison Frazer was the top golfer for East Clinton with 125. Sierra Kinney led Clinton-Massie with 128.

SUMMARY

Aug 9, 2021

@Eagles Nest Golf Course

SBAAC Preseason 18

girls golf tournament

Teams

Goshen 406, Wilmington 423, New Richmond 447, Western Brown 485, Blanchester 514, East Clinton 529, Clinton-Massie 550

Individuals

Blanchester: Regan Grogg 115, Zoie Hupp 115

Clinton-Massie: Kaden Kimple 138, Sierra Kinney 128, Lauren Edwards 142

East Clinton: August Morgan 139, Madison Frazer 125, Kamille Helsel 129, Gretchen Boggs 135

Goshen: Makenna Smallwood 108, Julia Allgeyer 94, Skylar Reeves 111, Julia Matthewson 93, Grace Belcher 115, Gabby Douglas 122, Mia Tudor 128

New Richmond: Makenzie Bene 129, Laney Ringhand 110, Lily Adams 95, Lindsey Fischer 115, Marissa DeAtley 127

Western Brown: Aubrey Vance 111, Avery Vance 108, Allegha Smith 132, Emma Braun 134

Wilmington: Lilly Middleton 75, Katie Murphy 103, Carsyn Custis 117, Abbie Batrell 128, Reagan Reese 137