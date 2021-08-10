Hurricane JV edge Falcons at Majestic Springs

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Wilmington High School reserve boys golf team defeated Clinton-Massie 206 to 214 Monday at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

Landen Mellinger of Wilmington was the match medalist with a 49.

Ethan Robinette led the Falcons with a 50. Quinton Smith followed with a 53 and Liahm Denehy had a 55. Samuel Janis and Zander Avery both had 56s. Brandon Bowling carded a 57.

For the Hurricane, Philip Fulton came in with a 51 and Patrick Tucker shot a 52. Blake Gregory and Jaden Snyder both had 54s and Brayden Harmeling followed with a 55. Dirk Rinehart had a 56 for WHS.