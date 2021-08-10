WC track, field teams honored for academics

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Wilmington College men’s and women’s track & field teams as well as several individuals earned All-Academic honors from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

The Fightin’ Quakers women’s team was named an All-Academic Team for carrying a 3.29 cumulative grade-point average (GPA) on a 4.0 scale, continuing the long-standing tradition of academic excellence within the program.

Two individuals – Emma Burke and Milena Wahl – were both named All-Academic Athletes. To qualify, individuals need to carry a 3.30 or higher cumulative GPA. Burke, an exercise science major, and Wahl, an education and Spanish double major, both competed at the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Championships. Burke, who was also an All-Great Lakes Region honoree, earned All-OAC honors with a runner-up finish in the 400-meter hurdles while also placing seventh in the 100-meter hurdles. Wahl ran in the 1,500-meter run.

The Fightin’ Quakers men’s team was named an All-Academic Team for carrying a 3.25 cumulative grade-point average (GPA) on a 4.0 scale, continuing the long-standing tradition of academic excellence within the program.

Two individuals – Simon Heys and Blake Jamison – were both named All-Academic Athletes. To qualify, individuals need to carry a 3.30 or higher cumulative GPA. Heys, a national qualifier in the 10,000-meter run, garnered All-Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) recognition in the 5,000-meter run while Jamison garnered a duo of All-OAC honors in the discus and shot put.