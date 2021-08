The Wilmington High School girls golf team dropped a tight match Tuesday with Little Miami at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Led by Lilly Middleton, Wilmington had a 201 total while the Panthers came in a 198.

Middleton had a 34 to earn match medalist honors.

Katie Murphy had a 45 for WHS while Carsyn Custis carded a 56. Abbi Baytrell had a 66 and Reagan Reese totaled 68.