Ladycats pick up gutsy win over Colerain

BLANCHESTER — Wins in a pair of three hour matches helped Blanchester defeat Colerain 4-1 Tuesday in a non-league match on the BHS courts.

“The last couple of years we’ve played Colerain, it was pretty straightforward,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “This was not the case (on Tuesday). (Their coach) challenged his girls after last season to go out and take lessons and improve and they stepped up.”

Maggie Caldwell and Abbey Irwin clinched the team victory with a first doubles triumph 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 7-5. Blanchester led 5-1 in the third but Colerain battled back to tie things at 5-5 before BHS closed it out.

Grace Irwin then won her second singles match 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

Those two matches lasted three hours or more, Sexton said.

“I don’t know how Grace is doing it,” the BHS coach said. “I guess it’s just sheer guts. She just gutted that one out against a girl with a huge first serve and a huge forehand. That was a great win.”

SUMMARY

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 4, Colerain 1

Records: Blanchester 3-0; Colerain 0-1

Singles:

1: Maddy Coyle (B) d. Karisa Vickers 6-2, 6-2

2: Grace Irwin (B) d. Paige Smith 5-7, 6-4, 7-5

3: Annie Trovillo (B) d. Nina Rigby 6-2, 6-1

Doubles:

1: Maggie Caldwell, Abbey Irwin (B) d. Samantha Woystek, Lydia Smith 6-7(4), 6-3, 7-5

2: Ana Diop, Aayusha Guatam (C) d. Carolyn Bockhorst, Leah Boegeman 7-5, 6-2