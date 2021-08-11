Falcons, Hurricane trail in tight American boys golf race

GOSHEN — It’s a tight race in both team and individual standings after Wednesday’s SBAAC American Division Preseason boys golf tournament at Eagles Nest Golf Course.

Batavia has an 11 shot lead over Clinton-Massie in the boys standings with New Richmond six shots further back and Wilmington 26 off the pace.

Among individuals, Ethan Hensley of BHS had a 75 but just 10 shots separate the top 12 golfers.

Clinton-Massie’s Andy Steed had an 81 on Wednesday with teammate Logan Miller carding an 83.

For Wilmington, Devon Snyder and Dylan Cole took top honors with 85s.

SUMMARY

Aug 11, 2021

SBAAC American Division

boys golf tournament

@Eagles Nest Golf Course

Teams

Batavia 322 Clinton-Massie 333 New Richmond 339 Wilmington 348 Western Brown 412 Goshen 417

Individuals

BAT: Ty Shepherd 83 Austin Hensley 78 Ethan Hensley 75 Max Applegate 93 Josh Berger 92 Issac Bell 86

CM: Ethan Johnson 85 Andy Steed 81 Owen Goodwin 85 Logan Miller 83 Cam Morgan 96 Conner Stulz 84

NR: Jacob Riffie 76 Spencer Ast 85 Nick Stoffel 89 Brady Merz 98 Conner Fouss 95 Caleb Stephen 89

GOS: Quentin Rice 97 Jaxson Litzau 98 Ryan Abeling 106 Nathan Fosher 116 Cohen Hamann 122

WB: Brady Williams 100 Luke Bronson 104 Levi Holden 117 Kaden Patten 104 Logan Maham 115 Dylan Helton 104

WIL: Braydon Conley 90 Dylan Cole 85 Tommy Halloran 92 Devon Snyder 85 Braydon Block 88 Corrick DeBoard 102