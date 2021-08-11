Centerville Black tops WHS tennis 4-1

WILMINGTON — With Claire Burns getting the lone win, Wilmington was defeated Centerville Black 4-1 Wednesday in a non-league girls tennis match on the WHS campus.

Burns was a 6-2, 6-0 winner at first singles to improve to 2-0 on the young season.

Wilmington is 1-1 on the year.

SUMMARY

Aug 11, 2021

@Wilmington High School

Centerville Black 4 Wilmington 1

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Eva Alappot 6-2, 6-0

2: Jenna Taylor was def by Sasha Alexander 2-6, 1-6

3: Chandni Sharma was def by Grace Muriithi 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

1: Cary Holliday, Avni Patel were def by Lucy Chang, Riley Fox 1-6, 0-6

2: Layna Holmes, Reagan Henry were def by Ruhani Patel, Mayi Narayinan 0-6, 0-6

Exhibition

1: Layna Holmes was def 1-6, 0-6

2: Reagan Henry was def 0-6, 1-6