Centerville Black tops WHS tennis 4-1

WILMINGTON — With Claire Burns getting the lone win, Wilmington was defeated Centerville Black 4-1 Wednesday in a non-league girls tennis match on the WHS campus.
Burns was a 6-2, 6-0 winner at first singles to improve to 2-0 on the young season.
Wilmington is 1-1 on the year.
SUMMARY
Aug 11, 2021
@Wilmington High School
Centerville Black 4 Wilmington 1
Singles
1: Claire Burns def Eva Alappot 6-2, 6-0
2: Jenna Taylor was def by Sasha Alexander 2-6, 1-6
3: Chandni Sharma was def by Grace Muriithi 0-6, 0-6
Doubles
1: Cary Holliday, Avni Patel were def by Lucy Chang, Riley Fox 1-6, 0-6
2: Layna Holmes, Reagan Henry were def by Ruhani Patel, Mayi Narayinan 0-6, 0-6
Exhibition
1: Layna Holmes was def 1-6, 0-6
2: Reagan Henry was def 0-6, 1-6