8-under 27 wins senior outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross and Jeff Watkins had an 8-under par 27 Tuesday in the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had an eagle on No. 11 and birdies on Nos. 10, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18.

The rest of the field:

29: Gary Schrader, Mark Hess, Rocky Long, Dave Miller.

29: Steve Olinger, French Hatfield, Jack Carson, Gary Bishop.

29: Doggy Anderson, Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner, Mark Hess.

30: Herb Johnson, Rusty Smethwick, Carl Wright, Mike Gross.

30: D Bullock, Dan Wisman, Cliff Doyle, Dave Doyle.

32: Ed Blohm, Jim Hannah, Bob Vanzant, Don Sicurella.

32: Gary Newbry, Joe Trapp, Jim Luck, John Faul.

33: Bruce Barrett, Gerry Schultz, Jim Doak, Fred Stern.