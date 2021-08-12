8 birdies leads the way at Elks 797 GC

The team of Jim Luck, Gary Newkirk, Steve Olinger and Jack Carson had an 8-under par 27 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners carded birdies on eight of the nine holes, except for 12 which they parred.

The rest of the field:

29: Jim Doak, Gary Schrader, D Bullock, Tom Armstrong.

29: Rocky Long, Jeff Fryman, Pat Davidson, Mike Hubbell.

31: Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross, Jeff Watkins.

31: Kathy Keltner, Keith Hill, Don Sicurella, French Hatfield.

32: Rusty Smethwick, Carl Wright, Herb Johnson, Mike Gross.

35: Mark Hess, Pete Fentress, Gerry Schultz, Bob Vanzant.