GOSHEN — The Blanchester boys soccer team opened the season Friday with an 8-0 loss to Goshen in a non-league match.

The Wildcats trailed just 2-0 at halftime. Coach Kyle Hamilton said injuries and a “lack of subs hurt the visiting team” in the second half.

Zach West had 26 saves in goal for Blanchester.

“Despite the loss, Blanchester hard the whole game and never gave up,” Hamilton said.