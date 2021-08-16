Bulldogs again top American Division boys golf field

GOSHEN — Batavia won the second round of SBAAC American Division boys golf Monday at Deer Track Golf Course.

The Bulldogs edged Clinton-Massie by five shots 158 to 163 with Wilmington fourth with a 181.

Individually, Austin Hensley of BHS had a 37 and slipped by Clinton-Massie’s Andy Steed (38) and Batavia teammate Josh Berger (38) by one shot.

Owen Goodwin had a 40 for Massie.

For the Hurricane, Braydon Conley led with a 44 while Corrick DeBoard shot a 45.

Batavia leads Massie by 16 shots through two rounds with the Hurricane fourth, 49 shots off the pace.

Austin Hensley has 115 after 27 holes. Steed is four strokes back.

SUMMARY

Aug 16, 2021

SBAAC American Division

boys golf outing

@Deer Track Golf Course

Teams

Batavia 158 Clinton-Massie 163 New Richmond 172 Wilmington 181 Goshen 212 Western Brown 220

Individuals

BAT: Ty Shepherd 40 Austin Hensley 37 Ethan Hensley 43 Josh Berger 38 Issac Bell 45 Matthew Conover 47

CM: Ethan Johnson 49 Andy Steed 38 Owen Goodwin 40 Logan Miller 43 Cam Morgan 46 Conner Stulz 44

NR: Jacob Riffe 44 Spencer Ast 39 Nick Stoffel 45 Brady Merz 45 Conner Fouss 44 Caleb Stephen 49

WIL: Braydon Conley 44 Dylan Cole 46 Tommy Halloran 46 Devon Snyder 52 Braydon Black 51 Corrick DeBoard 45

WB: Brady Williams 57 Luke Bronson 67 Kaden Patten 53 Logan Maham 56 Dylan Helton 54

GOS: Quentin Rice 40 Jaxson Litzau 55 Ryan Abeling 56 Nathan Foster 65 Cohen Hamann 61 Kaydin Hahn 63

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_golfgraphic-7.jpg