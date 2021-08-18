Softball field of dreams in Clarksville

Sometimes on a drive home from work a person does their best thinking.

Dave Carroll would agree with that idea.

Following the death of his daughter Tiffany Jackson, who succumbed to cancer, Carroll said he was driving home from work and the idea of softball tournament in his daughter’s honor came to mind.

The result is a nine-team event with an old-timers game this weekend at the Clarksville ball diamond.

“I never dreamed it would get this big,” said Carroll, who along with his wife Theresia are spearheading this memorial benefit weekend of softball for the Friends of Clarksville Committee. “It’s my version of a field of dreams.”

All proceeds will go to the Friends of Clarksville to help with restoration of the old jail, Carroll said.

Softball, the biggest recreation sport in Clinton County years ago, will have the spotlight this weekend, especially with the oldtimers game 4:30 p.m. Saturday. All participants, male and female, are 50 years of age or older.

Among the oldtimers who have committed to participate, Carroll said in addition to himself, Jeff Swearingen, Tony Wilson, Roger Reveal, Mike West, Tom “Waffle” Cole, Allen Wilkerson, Brian Camp, Mark Young, Tim Haley, Chip Deboard, Rick Rice, Chris Branham, Tom Griffith, Hilma Crawford, Todd Williams, Jeff Leasher, Dan Adams, Donnie Smith, Cynthia Stenger, Tony Frye, Mark Dillow, Bruce Burgess, Scott McCarren, Chad Chisman, Jamie Snodgrass, Jeff Moore, Bart Couch, Donnie Davis, Chris Carman, Brad Larrick, Allen Larrick, Jimmy Brady and Brian Spurlock.

Prior to the oldtimers game, a recreation of Lou Gehrig’s farewell speech will be given. Theresia Carroll will throw out a ceremonial first pitch 5:45 p.m. Friday with Roger Reveal performing the first pitch prior to the oldtimers game.

There will be two games Friday, 6 and 7 p.m., then games Saturday are set to begin at 8 a.m. The tournament concludes Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. through 3 p.m.

The Clarksville ball diamond will host a benefit softball tournament this weekend, along with an old-timers game.

Oldtimers game Saturday highlights weekend in honor of Tiffany Jackson