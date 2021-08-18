WHS tennis holds off WB in 3-2 American battle

WILMINGTON — Wilmington held off Western Brown 3-2 Wednesday for an SBAAC American Division girls tennis victory on the WHS courts.

The win puts the Lady Hurricane at 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the SBAAC. Western Brown falls to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the American Division.

With Claire Burns and Jenna Taylor making quick work of their opponents at first and second singles, WHS was off to a quick 2-0 start.

Western Brown won both doubles matches in closely-contested battles.

Chandni Sharma won the first set 6-2 but trailed in the second set 2-5. She won the final five games to win the match.

“(She) really had to refocus and turn it around,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “What a display of concentration and fortitude. The result was very smart tactical tennis.”

SUMMARY

August 18, 2021

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 3 Western Brown 2

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Shyla Burson 6-0, 6-0

2: Jenna Taylor def Emily Young 6-0, 6-0

3: Chandni Sharma def Cassidy Luttrell 6-2, 7-5

Doubles

1: Cary Holliday, Layna Holmes were def by Brooklyn Miller, Shelby Kuttler 4-6, 2-6

2: Avni Patel, Reagan Henry were def by Haylee Steele, Kenzie Harbottle 5-7, 3-6

Exhibition

1: Rory Housh, Josie Heys won 6-4, 6-4