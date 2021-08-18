Blanchester girls cruise to 5-0 win over East Clinton

BLANCHESTER — After a pair of road matches, the Blanchester girls tennis team defeated East Clinton 5-0 Wednesday on the BHS courts.

Blanchester goes to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the National. East Clinton drops to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in National Division play.

”It was great being back at home after a couple of tough road matches,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “I thought we had great focus and attacked the task at hand very well.”

All four matches contested ended with BHS on top 6-0, 6-0. There was one forfeit.

SUMMARY

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 5, East Clinton 0

Singles:

1: Maddy Coyle d. Katie Carey 6-0, 6-0

2: Grace Irwin d. Myah Anteck 6-0, 6-0

3: Leah Boegeman won by forfeit

Doubles:

1: Annie Trovillo, Rianna Mueller d. Emmy Chambliss, Stephanie Lambert 6-0, 6-0

2: Maggie Caldwell, Abbey Irwin d. Jenna Stanley, Mackenzie Woodward 6-0, 6-0