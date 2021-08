Lady Cane makes long trek prosperous with 4-1 win at NR

NEW RICHMOND — The Wilmington High School girls tennis team moved to 3-0 in the SBAAC American Division Thursday with a 4-1 win over New Richmond on the NR courts.

Wilmington is now 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the SBAAC American Division.

Cary Holliday and Avni Patel had a hard-fought 6-3, 6-1 win at first doubles.

SUMMARY

August 19, 2021

@New Richmond High School

Wilmington 4 New Richmond 1

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Kylie Gruette 6-0, 6-0

2: Jenna Taylor def Calanden Farrell 6-0, 6-1

3: Chandni Sharma def Karly Gilpin 6-3, 6-0

Doubles

1: Cary Holliday, Avni Patel def Wells, Hollbrook 6-3, 6-1

2: Josie Heys, Rory Housh were def by Fouss, Mullen 4-6, 1-6

Exhibition

1: Layna Holmes, Reagan Henry won 8-1