Middleton pulling away from SBC girls golf field

GOSHEN — Lilly Middleton sizzled Thursday with a 38 to earn medalist honors at the SBAAC girls golf outing at Buttermilk Falls Golf Course.

Middleton easily outdistanced the field Thursday and is 35 strokes ahead of her nearest competitor for top individual honors in the SBAAC.

Katie Murphy of WHS is currently fifth overall.

Zoie Hupp led Blanchester with a 59.

Kaden Kimple posted Clinton-Massie’s low score while Kamile Helsel had a 61 to lead East Clinton.

SUMMARY

August 19, 2021

SBAAC Girls Golf

@Buttermilk Falls Golf Course

Teams

Goshen 204 Wilmington 214 New Richmond 222 Western Brown 246 East Clinton 261 Blanchester 281 Clinton-Massie 292

Individuals

Wilmington: Lilly Middleton 38 Katie Murphy 58 Carsyn Custis 58 Abbi Battrell 60 Reagan Reese 73

Blanchester: Zoie Hupp 59

Clinton-Massie: Kaden Kimple 71 Lauren Edwards 74 Kaylene Gale 73

East Clinton: August Morgan 71 Madison Frazer 63 Kamile Helsel 61 Gretchen Boggs 66

Western Brown: Aubrey Vance 60 Avery Vance 62 Allegha Smith 66 Emma Braun 62 Cassidy Armstrong 62 Olivia Fisher 64 Jozy Lucas 73

New Richmond Makenzie Bene 67 Laney Ringhand 57 Lily Adams 49 Lindsey Fischer 54 Marissa DeAtley 62

Goshen: Makenna Smallwood 51 Julia Allgeyer 49 Skylar Reeves 51 Julia Matthewson 55 Maddy Douglas 55 Mia Tudor 56 Jackie Ellerman 53