Fake punt sparks Paint Valley to 35-7 win over Blanchester

BAINBRIDGE — A fourth down fake punt sparked a 75-yard touchdown run and propelled Paint Valley to a 35-7 win over Blanchester Thursday night in the season opener at PVHS.

The lone Blanchester score came with 11 seconds to play when Adam Frump reached the end zone from the 1.

The Wildcats halted the Bearcats’ first offensive thrust on a third down play and seemingly forced a punt. But Paint Valley picked up a first down by Cordell Grubb on a fake punt and then Cavan Cooper went 75 yards on the next play for a touchdown.

It was all down hill from there for the Wildcats.

BHS continued to show it could move the ball, putting together a 10 play drive but a Sipple pass was intercepted in the end zone late in the first quarter.

The Bearcats turned that miscue into a 15-0 lead. Cooper engineered a 14-play, 80-yard drive, going the final 2 yards on a sneak for the first of four touchdowns on the night for the Bearcat senior. Grubb’s two-point run put BHS in a 15-point hole.

Blanchester failed on a fourth down play and Paint Valley responded with Trent Mettler’s 11 yard run. BHS then had a botched snap in shotgun formation. Paint Valley recovered and despite having two of its starting running backs out of the game with injuries, the Bearcats scored when backup quarterback Dax Estep threw 18 yards to starting QB Cooper. Estep’s extra point made it 29-0.

Sipple,who showed some dandy running moves throughout the night, went 7 for 12 for 93 yards passing early but then misfired on his last five passes of the first half, including the end zone interception.

The second half was mostly played in the middle of the field by both teams. Adam Frump did have an interception for the Wildcats on one of the few passes in the half.

However, BHS committed another turnover on the next series to give the ball right back to the Bearcats.

BHS had a long pass play wiped out because of an ineligible receiver down field.

The game went to a running clock after Cooper’s fourth touchdown of the night.

That didn’t stop Blanchester from getting bad news. Sipple struggled off the field after a late hit (a hit flagged for roughing the passer) and did not return.

SUMMARY

August 19, 2021

@Paint Valley High School

Paint Valley 35 Blanchester 7

By Quarters

B^0^0^0^7^^7

PV^7^22^0^6^^35

Scoring

First Quarter

PV-Cavan Cooper 75 yard run (Dax Estep PAT) 5:49

Second Quarter

PV-Cavan Cooper 2 yard run (Cordell Grubb Run) 5:58

PV-Trent Mettler 11 yard pass from Dax Estep (Dax Estep PAT) 1:06

PV-Cavan Cooper 18 yard pass from Dax Estep (Dax Estep PAT) 0:38

Third Quarter

No scoring

Fourth Quarter

PV-Cavan Cooper 34 yard pass from Dax Estep (PAT Failed) 8:46

B-Adam Frump 1 yard run (Bryce Bandow PAT) 0:11

Blanchester head coach Jon Mulvihill talks with his Wildcats prior to Thursday night’s game with Paint Valley. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/08/web1_FB1_blanstandalone0819me.jpg Blanchester head coach Jon Mulvihill talks with his Wildcats prior to Thursday night’s game with Paint Valley.

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

