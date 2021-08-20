EC halts first-game skid with 46-13 victory

DAYTON — East Clinton overwhelmed Dayton Christian Friday night with a 46-13 win in the season opener.

Isaiah Conger had two touchdown runs while Jared Smith had two rushing touchdowns and a scoring pass to Landon Runyon.

Isaiah Curtis and Brody Fisher had interceptions for East Clinton, with Curtis’s pick setting up Smith’s touchdown at the 8:36 mark of the first to make it 13-0. Smith to Runyon put EC on the board early.

Glenn Peacock had a short touchdown run to make it 25-0 then Smith to Runyon for a two-point conversion gave East Clinton a 27-0 advantage.

Conger’s rush rounded out the scoring in the half with the Astros on top 33-0.

After Smith’s second ground score in the third made it 39-0, Dayton Christian avoided the shutout with 34 seconds left in the third, 39-6.

Fisher got in on the act with the Astros offense, scoring a touchdown to make it 45-6. Lukas Runk’s extra point pushed the difference to 46-6.