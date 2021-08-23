Middleton 35 pushes SBAAC lead to 46 strokes

GOSHEN — Despite not having any serious challengers, Wilmington’s Lilly Middleton continues to lengthen her lead in the SBAAC girls golf standings.

In Monday’s league outing at Deer Track Golf Course, Middleton’s 35 was far and away the top score and the WHS medalist now leads the individual standings by 46 strokes.

Wilmington was third in league play on Monday, 30 shots behind Goshen. Like Middleton, the Warriors have a solid lead in the team standings over the Hurricane.

Madison Frazer posted a 58 for East Clinton and was the next best score among county golfers. Regan Grogg had a 63 for Blanchester and Sierra Kennedy shot a 66 for Clinton-Massie.

SUMMARY

August 23, 2021

@Deer Track Golf Course a

Teams

Goshen 202, New Richmond 222, Wilmington 232, Western Brown 235, East Clinton 259, Blanchester 279, Clinton-Massie 281

Individuals

Goshen: Makenna Smallwood 62, Julia Allgeyer 51, Skylar Reeves 47, Julia Matthewson 55, Grace Belcher 53, Maddy Douglas 51, Mia Tudor 61, Jackie Ellerman 56

Wilmington: Lilly Middleton 35, Katie Murphy 54, Abbi Batrell 72, Reagan Reese 71

Western Brown: Aubrey Vance 52, Avery Vance 56, Allegha Smith 64, Emma Braun 63, Jozy Lucas 68

New Richmond: Makenzie Bene 63, Laney Ringland 48, Lilly Adams 53, Lindsey Fischer 58, Marissa DeAtley 67

East Clinton: August Morgan 71, Madison Frazer 58, Kamile Helsel 65, Gretchen Boggs 65

Blanchester: Regan Grogg 63

Clinton-Massie: Kaden Kimple 71, Sierra Kennedy 66, Kaylene Gale 72