Black, Halloran lead Hurricane over Panthers

WILMINGTON — A pair of 42s helped Wilmington defeat Miami Trace 179 to 186 Monday in non-league boys golf action at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Braydon Black and Tommy Halloran had 42s for Wilmington, leading the way in the seven-shot victory over their former South Central Ohio League rival.

SUMMARY

August 23, 2021

@Elks 797 Golf Course

Wilmington 179, Miami Trace 186

WHS: Dylan Cole 50 Devon Snyder 55, Tommy Halloran 42, Braydon Black 42, Corrick DeBoard 45, Jaden Snyder 49

MT: Noble 47, Armstrong 53, Cowden 41, May 47, No ID 51, No ID 59