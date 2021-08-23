WHS goes 3-4, finishes 3rd overall at Monroe

MONROE — On a blistering hot day, Wilmington individuals went 3-4 and the Hurricane team finished third at the Monroe Invitational Monday afternoon.

Trevor Billingsley was third while Henry Hildebrandt finished fourth for WHS.

Nick Musselman was the top runner for Blanchester, placing 11th overall.

“We have many new runners who finished their first race ever in the hottest weather I have coached in during my six years,” WHS head coach Karen Heslop said.

SUMMARY

August 23, 2021

Monroe Invitational

Boys results

Teams

Cincinnati Christian 54 Monroe 56 Wilmington 72 Taylor 109 Reading 111 Northwest 133 Madison 159

Individuals

1, Garrett Hesselgesser (CC) 10:40.3

3, Trevor Billingsley (W) 11:20.5

4, Henry Hildebrandt (W) 11:44

11, Nick Musselman (B) 12:37.8

13, Jeffrey Andrew Wyss (B) 12:42.9

20, Conner Walters (W) 13:39.1

32: Oliver McDermott (W) 14:34.3

33, Aiden Matheney (W) 14:39.6

34, Brandon Walters (W) 14:42.3

35, Matthew Irwin (W) 14:45.2

38, Tony Wilens-Mabry (W) 15:28.2

41, Joe Mills (B) 15:52.4

43, Abel Hackney (W) 16:00.7

44, William Knapp (B) 16:27.5

51, Matthias Brausch (W) 17:35.4

63, Griffin Snarr (W) 28:27.4